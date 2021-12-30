After New Year’s Eve, Ontario public school students will be one of the few groups still eligible for PCR COVID-19 testing, according to new guidance released by the province on Thursday.

The new rules are coupled with a pledge to distribute N95 respirator masks to all school staff, ending some indoor high-risk physical activity and delivering another 3,000 high efficiency particulate air filters (HEPA) to the province’s 4,844 public schools.

The school year will be postponed two days, to begin on or about Jan. 5, in order to get schools ready for the changes.

Symptomatic adults will no longer be able to obtain free PCR testing in the province of Ontario, unless they are a member of a select few identifiable groups.

The new guidelines also call for 'rigorous" screening of symptoms among students, without elaborating on what may change.

Children under 12 who test positive for COVID-19 will now be allowed to return to school after five days, after symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours.

