Ontario’s publicly funded school boards are reporting another 170 new school-related cases of COVID-19, though it appears as though the rapid rise in infections that coincided with the resumption of classes could be slowing.

The latest tally is down from the 179 cases reported at this time last week, marking the third straight day that Ontario has seen a decline in numbers from the previous week.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average is still up marginally from last Wednesday – 125 compared to 118 – but it appears as though cases are no longer growing at the same rate after nearly doubling over the previous seven-day period.

The latest figures come one day after the release of new modelling which warned that Ontario is facing a “fragile” situation in which cases are declining overall but growing among school-aged children between the ages of five and 11, all of whom are ineligible to be vaccinated.

Officials, however, do continue to insist that schools are safe and that transmission within classrooms has been minimal.

As of Tuesday at 2 p.m. a total of 808 schools had at least one case, accounting for nearly 17 per cent of all schools.

“While we are seeing an increase in cases just by nature of the schools being back in our rise isn’t necessarily something that we are particularly concerned about right now,” Peel Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh said during a briefing on Wednesday morning. “And I will say that many of the outbreaks we have seen in school settings, while many of them have been small, a lot of them have been associated with people who didn’t’ follow the precautions. So they may have sent their kid to school mildly symptomatic or there may have been a loosening of masking or distancing within certain settings in that school. So it really is important for people to follow the precautions.”

14 active outbreaks at Toronto schools

There are currently 14 active outbreaks at Toronto schools and three active outbreaks at child care centres.

But it should be noted that none of those buildings have been shuttered and the only school currently closed in Ontario due to a COVID-19 outbreak is an elementary school in Courtice.

In the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area there are currently at least 284 classes that have been switched to remote learning following a positive case, though that is likely an undercount as a number of boards do not publicly report the data,

Meanwhile, the latest data suggests that the number of active cases associated with Ontario schools now stands at 1,582, accounting for roughly 30 per cent of the province’s overall caseload.

At this time last week school-related cases only made up 16 per cent of Ontario’s active case load.

Of the latest cases confirmed on Wednesday, the vast majority (159) are among students with the remainder among staff (11).

The good is that youth hospitalizations appear to be stable despite concerns over the reopening of schools.

According to the latest data from Public Health Ontario, there are currently a total of 15 individuals under the age of 12 hospitalized with COVID-19. That includes a dozen children between the ages of zero and four and three children between the ages of five and eleven.