The state of emergency in Ontario invoked to respond to the convoy protests, and border crossing blockades has ended.

The provincial government announced that the declaration was terminated at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

In a statement, Premier Doug Ford's office said it was in alignment with the federal government, which announced Wednesday afternoon that it is revoking the use of the federal Emergencies Act.

While the state of emergency has been lifted, the premier's office confirmed that the emergency tools given to police "will be maintained" as they continue to "address ongoing activity on the ground."

Under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, the premier can extend orders for 14 days even after the emergency has been terminated.

"We remain grateful to all frontline officers and first responders that contributed to peacefully resolving the situation in Ottawa, Windsor and in other parts of the province," the statement read.

Ford invoked the state of emergency earlier this month in an effort to put an end to the convoy protest against COVID-19 restrictions in the nation's capital and the Windsor demonstration that was blocking a vital border crossing, which both have since been cleared.

Under the emergency orders, blocking and stopping the movement of goods, services and people along international border crossings, highways, airports, bridges, railways and ports are illegal and punishable.

Anyone who doesn't comply could face a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment. They could also have their personal and commercial licences taken away by law enforcement.

In Ottawa, there are still concerns that protesters could return to the downtown core as many were seen regrouping at rural communities outside of the city.

During a news conference to announce the lifting of the act, Prime Minister Trudeau said police and existing legislation will be enough to respond to other possible convoy protests.

"Today, after careful consideration, we're ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency," he said.

- with files from Kerrisa Wilson and The Canadian Press