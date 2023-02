Ontario schools are facing a mental health crisis and more supports are needed for both students and staff, a report by the non-profit People for Education suggests.

The report is based on the results of a survey of more than 1,200 principals at approximately 1,000 Ontario public schools.

It found that many students across Ontario continue to struggle with the “aftereffects” of the pandemic, including increased behavioural issues, difficulties with self-regulation, and other unaddressed mental health challenges.

The report also suggested that there is a lack of resources to respond to the worsening mental health in the classroom.

About 91 per cent of school principals, in fact, reported needing some or a lot of support for students’ mental health and well-being.

Only 9 per cent said they have regularly scheduled access to a mental health/addiction specialist or nurse, while 46 per cent said they have no access at all.

Nearly a third (28 per cent) of all elementary and secondary schools reported having no access to a psychologist, virtually on in person. This is almost double the percentage of schools that reported no access in 2011.

The data also found that rural schools are less likely to have access to psychologists, social workers, and mental health specialists compared to those in urban areas.

In some cases, principals said they have funding for mental health workers, but none are available in their communities.

Just over half (56 per cent) of participating elementary schools and 64 per cent of secondary schools reported collaborating with local mental health organizations.

Further, an overwhelming majority of schools (82 per cent) said they need more support staff like educational assistants, administrators and custodians.

Mental health and well-being of teachers and support workers are a concern

Principals also noted that the mental health and well-being of their staff is of concern with many reporting burnout. This, they said, is leading to increased absenteeism and more pressure being put on remaining staff.

Those who responded to the survey said they want the Ontario Ministry of Education to “fund sufficient staff, increase access to family and community supports, and recognize the depth of the impact of the pandemic on school communities.”

People for Education is also calling for the creation of a cross-sector Health and Education Task Force that would “provide advice on long-term, integrated strategies to support students and staff.”

“(This task force) could provide advice on policies, programs, coordination of services, and funding to address the currently increasing demands for mental health and well-being supports across Ontario’s publicly funded schools,” Annie Kidder, PFE’s founder and executive director, said in a release.

The union that represents public elementary teachers, occasional teachers, designated early childhood educators, education support personnel, and professional support personnel across Ontario has also chimed in.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said it wants the province to provide “adequate” mental health resources and funding, and school boards to deliver the comprehensive supports both students and educators need.

“(They) need an education budget that prioritizes their mental health, well-being, and academic success,” ETFO President Karen Brown said in a news release.

“The government must expand school-based resources, supports, and services to meet the growing mental health and well-being needs of students and educators in every region across Ontario. Those who live in rural communities deserve the same access to services as those who live in Toronto.”

The ETFO recently made a submission to Ontario’s Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs where they called for additional funding to be made available to improve access to in-school supports like guidance counsellors, social workers, psychologists, and child and youth workers, especially in underserviced areas.

They also want funding allocated for additional in-school and community supports, and the development of long-term, fully-funded mental health supports that are comprehensive and culturally responsive for students, in consultation with mental health experts, teachers, education workers, unions and other education stakeholders.

“Students rely on educators and other education workers to support their academic, physical, and socio-emotional needs. Without access to the critical supports and resources they need, many students, including those who are disproportionately impacted (e.g., students who identify as 2SLGBTQ+ and/or racialized) will continue to be underserved and at risk. At its core, this is a human rights issue that impacts student and member safety and well-being,” Brown said.

According to recent data from Statistics Canada the mental health of young people age 12 to 17 is seeing an overall decline. In 2019, 73 per cent of youth in that age bracket described their mental health as “very good or excellent,” however by 2022, that number had declined to 61 per cent.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health also found that 59 per cent of Ontario students who responded to its surveys said the pandemic has made them feel depressed about the future with 33 per cent saying it has made their mental health worse.