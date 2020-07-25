The province is reporting another 138 cases of COVID-19, down significantly from the nearly 200 confirmed yesterday.

Provincial health officials say 27 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases today, with 16 reporting no new cases at all.

The highest number of new cases was reported in Windsor-Essex, which saw an additional 33 infections over the past 24 hours.

Ottawa also reported 28 new cases of the virus today.

In Toronto, 23 new infections were confirmed over the past 24 and just 12 were reported in Peel Region.

While the rolling five-day average of new infections remains unchanged at 160 today, the case positivity rate has dropped from 0.6 per cent to 0.46 per cent.

With 140 more cases now considered to be resolved, the number of recoveries outpaced new cases by just two today.

About 66 per cent of all new cases involve patients under the age of 40, a similar figure to the one reported on Friday.

The higher rate of infection among younger members of the population has caused some to grow concerned about reopening indoor spaces within bars and restaurants, which is permitted under Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan.

Most regions of the province have already entered Stage 3, including Ottawa, where there has been a surge in new cases reported in recent days.

Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex all remain in Stage 2.

Premier Doug Ford told reporters yesterday that public health officials are planning to delay any decision about allowing more regions to enter Stage 3 until Wednesday as public health officials review new data.

Encouragingly, hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, and the number of patients on ventilators have all decreased today after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients temporarily spiked earlier this week.

There are now 97 patients infected with the virus receiving treatment at Ontario hospitals, marking the first time in several days that hospitalizations have dropped below 100.

Thirty patients are in intensive care and 21 are on ventilators.

Nearly 30,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours with the total number of tests now surpassing two million.

Provincial health officials say 26,078 tests are still under investigation.

"Testing will remain a critical part of our plan to defeat this virus," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet published on Saturday morning.

One more death was reported today, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in Ontario to 2,759.

Of the 38,543 lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the province, 1,544 are still considered to be active.

New cases in the GTA:

Toronto: 23

Peel: 12

Halton: 6

York: 5

Durham: 1