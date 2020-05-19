The number of new COVID-19 cases in the province surpassed 400 once again on Monday after there was a dip in cases over the weekend.

Data released this morning indicates that there were 427 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the province on Monday, up from the 304 confirmed on Sunday and 340 on Saturday.

With only about 6,000 tests completed on Monday, this represents a positivity rate of more than seven per cent.

The number of new tests completed in recent days has plummeted, with just 5,813 specimens processed on Monday and less than 10,000 processed on Sunday.

The province has previously said that it should now have the capacity to complete more than 20,000 tests per day and it is unclear why more tests are not being conducted.

There are now 23,384 confirmed cases of the virus in the province, including 1,919 deaths and 17,898 recoveries.

A count of Ontario’s 34 local public health units found 1,985 deaths attributed to the virus, 66 more than what the province was reporting on Tuesday morning.

The spike in new cases comes as Ontario enters the first stage of the Ford government’s plan to reopen the province.

Golf courses and marinas opened over the weekend and several retail shops across Ontario will be reopening to customers today after being closed for months.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has insisted that Ontario see a consistent decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases for two to four weeks before continuing to reopen more aspects of the province’s economy.

Speaking to reporters last week, Dr. David Williams said overall the numbers have been trending downward.

“Over the last two weeks we have seen a decrease in the cases," Williams told reporters. "It comes down and then goes up by a bit but each time it doesn't go up by as much as the week before.”

Ontario saw a record-high number of new cases on April 25 when 640 cases were confirmed.

Despite Monday’s case increase, Ontario reported the fewest number of new deaths in more than six weeks.

The province says 15 more deaths were reported on Monday, down from the 23 confirmed on Sunday.

Residents of long-term care facilities account for the vast majority of deaths in the province and according to the most recent data, four new outbreaks of the virus were reported in long-term care facilities on Monday, bringing the total number of outbreaks to 280.

All but 90 virus-related deaths in the province have been in people ages 80 and over and no one under the age of 19 has died from COVID-19 in Ontario.

Other highlights from today’s data: