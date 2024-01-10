The Doug Ford government is shuttering some ServiceOntario locations.

In December, the province revealed it would be propping up ServiceOntario centres inside select Staples Canada stores in early 2024 in an effort to “make it easier” for Ontarians accessing these services, like renewing their driver’s licences. But, the province failed to say it would be closing down a number of centres.

“A number of factors were considered when our government conducted lengthy consultations with retail partners on the pilot, including the size of stores, parking availability, number of locations across Ontario and willingness to participate,” Doug Allingham, the press secretary for the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery, told CTV News Toronto in an emailed statement.

According to the ministry, Staples Canada was chosen as all store locations met with the province’s criteria, adding customers “will be able to benefit from a 30% improvement to current service accessibility hours.”

Additionally, all of the ServiceOntario locations that are set shut down will have a new location pop up in select Staples Canada stores where “service will remain uninterrupted.”

The province did not disclose how many ServiceOntario locations will putting up the shutters or when these closures are set to happen.

The ministry said the employees who work for the impacted private service providers will be offered opportunities to continue working with Staples Canada. Meanwhile, small businesses will remain with ServiceOntario’s “in-person network.”

‘THIS IS NOT AN EXPANSION OF SERVICE’

The Ontario New Democratic Party (NDP) and the Ontario Greens decried the Ford government’s shutdowns.

Catherine Fife, the NDP critic for Finance and Treasury Board, said this move raised serious concerns about Ontarians’ ability to access government services.

“This will simply hurt those already left waiting at ServiceOntario to access services such as renewing their health cards, and more,” Fife said in a release, adding shutting down locations without detailing how many will be impacted or how services will be managed is “worrisome.”

“This is not an expansion of service, but another attempt for Ford to quietly hand over more of our public services to private corporations.”

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles added in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that these closures could “worsen delays in the middle of an affordability crisis.”

Ontario Greens leader Mike Schreiner echoed the NDP’s concerns, adding they have “had enough of the PC’s privatization agenda.”

“Here we have yet another example of the Ford government putting backroom deals before everyday Ontarians – not to mention big-box retailers before independent businesses,” Schreiner said in a release.

“In what world does it make sense to go to an office supply chain to renew your drivers’ licence or health card?”