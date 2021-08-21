Ontario topped its multi-month high for daily COVID-19 cases again on Saturday, with 689 cases detected and one new death reported.

It’s the highest count of cases in Ontario since June 5 when 774 cases were found.

Saturday’s total brought the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 534, up from 518 yesterday.

On Friday, the province reported its highest COVID-19 case total in more than two months with 650 cases.

There are now 4,660 known active cases of COVID-19 across the province, the highest active caseload since June 16.

At least 9,451 people have died of COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Provincial labs processed 26,096 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 2.7 per cent.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 552 of Saturday’s cases involved people who are either not fully vaccinated or have unknown vaccination status, while 137 involved fully vaccinated people.

Fully vaccinated cases make up 20 per cent of Saturday’s caseload despite representing 65 per cent of Ontario’s population.

Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table now says the province's reproduction number is 1.18 and cases will double in approximately 19 days.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 130 cases, Peel reported 94, York reported 86 and Durham reported 36 new cases.

Hamilton reported 69 new cases while Halton reported 28.

The Ministry of Health said there were 212 people in Ontario hospitals due to COVID-19, up from 197 yesterday.

Of those, 130 were in intensive care.

Only seven ICU occupants are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Elliott said.

Ontario’s hospital burden due to COVID-19 last exceeded 200 patients on July 7.

The province said more than 46,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Friday.

Of those, 14,988 were first doses and 31,641 were second doses.

Eighty-two per cent of eligible Ontario residents have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.