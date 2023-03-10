Ontario students will soon have to take a technology or a trade credit in order to graduate.

Beginning in September 2024, students entering Grade 9 will be required to take a course a “technological education credit”, something the government says will help guide them towards careers in a skilled workforce.

The “technological education” curriculum includes a broad range of topics such as construction, transportation, manufacturing, computer technology, hospitality and communications. Students in Grades 9 and 10 will be required to take a class that fits one of these categories in order to get their Ontario Secondary School Diploma.

Exact course details have not yet been provided.

The announcement was made late Friday morning by Education Minister Stephen Lecce in Mississauga.

The goal of this change, Lecce said, is to create “new pathways to good jobs in STEM and the skilled trades.”

“All students will benefit from a greater emphasis on hands-on learning experiences and technical skills in the classroom so they can graduate with a competitive advantage in this country,” he said in a statement before the announcement.

Officials noted that men make up more than 70 per cent of workers in trades-related occupations and they hope mandatory exposure to these courses will encourage more women to pursue careers in the trades.

As it stands, almost 39 per cent of Ontario secondary school students were enrolled in a technological education course in 2020-21.

Of those students, the government said nearly 64 per cent were male.

The announcement comes days after the government announced a new program that will allow Grade 11 students to earn their high school diploma while doing an apprenticeship.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.