The Doug Ford government has tabled a bill meant to reduce surgical backlogs by allowing more private clinics to open and conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, while also designating organizations to provide further oversight.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones introduced the bill—titled Your Health Act—Tuesday afternoon.

“With the Your Health Act, Ontario is boldly breaking with a status quo that has stifled innovation, and struggled to respond to growing challenges and changing needs,” Jones said in a statement.

“Instead, our government is being bold, innovative and creative. We’re making it easier and faster for people to connect to convenient care closer to home, including and especially the surgeries they need to maintain a high quality of life.”

Jones will provide further detail about the bill at a news conference at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The event will be live streamed on CP24.com and the CP24 app.

Many of the details of the legislation were slowly released over the last month as part of the province’s newest health-care plan, titled “Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care.”

Elements of this plan include expanding the role of private clinics to allow them to conduct cataract surgeries, MRI and CT scans, minimally invasive gynecological surgeries and, eventually, knee and hip replacements.

Health-care experts and advocates expressed concern about oversight, staffing, and upselling when the plan was originally introduced. The legislation appears to try and address some of these apprehensions.

Under the bill, new community surgical and diagnostic centres will need to show how they will “promote connected and convenient care” by improving wait times and the patient experience. They will also have to provide a description of health-system partners, apply for a licence, and prove they have a staffing model that won’t detract from other facilities, such as hospitals.

The province will also designate “expert organizations” that will work with Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health to ensure quality and safety standards are met.

In a statement, the province said they are working with front-line partners to determine what organizations are best positioned for the job.

Each centre will also be mandated to have a process for complaints that patients can use if they do not believe they received the highest level of care.

“If patients are not able to have their complaints addressed at the centre, they will be able to seek help from the patient ombudsman.”

Under the new legislation, the clinics will be required to allow patients to use their Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) card to pay for services.

“If passed, no centre will be allowed to refuse service to someone because they choose not to purchase upgrades, such as an upgraded cataract lens, and people cannot pay an additional fee to receive services faster than anyone else,” the government said.

The bill also follows through on Ford's pledge to let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces to immediately start to practice in Ontario.

These workers will not need to wait until their registration with a regulatory college is complete before starting their jobs.

“These changes will help health-care workers overcome bureaucratic delays that have made it difficult to practice in Ontario,” officials said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.