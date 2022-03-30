Ontario is taking aim at costly delays in the municipal approval process as part of a wider plan to tackle a worsening housing crisis which has seen the average price of a home in the GTA surge past $1.3 million.

The Ford government’s “More Homes for Everyone Plan” was tabled at Queen’s Park for the first time on Wednesday afternoon.

It includes dozens of actionable items, many of which are aimed at reducing red tape and speeding up the approval process as a way to accelerate development.

If passed into law, the plan would see the City of Toronto Act amended so that “site plan control” issues, which concern a development’s compatibility with the surrounding neighbourhood, would be ruled on by city staff and not city councillors.

Further regulatory changes would then be implemented in 2023 requiring municipalities to make decisions on rezoning applications within a set period of time.

Under the new provincially-mandated timelines, municipalities would be required by law to refund 50 per cent of rezoning fees should they not make a decision on the application within 90 days. They would then have to refund 75 per cent of fees if a decision is not reached within 150 days and 100 per cent of fees if there is still no decision after 210 days.

Officials say that the change is intended to help speed up rezoning decisions, which currently take an average of nine to 25 months in the GTA and needlessly inflate costs.

In fact, they point to one study by the Ontario Association of Architects which suggests that the cost of delays between site plan application and approval add up to $1,930 a month for each unit in a 100-unit condominium building.

In addition to the regulatory changes aimed at reducing red tape at the municipal level, the Ontario government is also promising to invest $19 million in helping the Ontario Land Tribunal and the Landlord and Tenant Board reduce a backlog in cases.

The Ford government is also proposing several changes to the building code, which it says would “save downstream costs for homebuyers and renters.”

Those include permitting 12-storey mass timber buildings and exploring the possibility of allowing one single means of egress in midrise buildings between four and six storeys.

The release of the government’s housing plan comes after a housing affordability task force convened by Ford released a report last month with 55 recommendations on how to address affordability issues, including a goal to build 1.5 million homes over the next decade.

More to come…