The Ontario government says it will allow some medical procedures to resume and will loosen some restrictions on businesses as it eases public health restrictions next week.

The province previously said that it would move to reopen indoor dining, gyms and movie theatres on Jan. 31 following several weeks with modified Step 2 restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Providing further detail Thursday, the province said that most businesses will no longer have to collect contact information from patrons as of Jan. 31.

“This is aligned with recent changes to the testing and case and contact management guidance and will allow businesses to focus their efforts on the enforcement of other public health measures in these settings, such as masking requirements,” the province said in a release.

In addition, people will no longer be legally required to work at home if they’re able to, though Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is still recommending that people who can work from home continue to do so in order to limit their contacts.

Food and drink will also be allowed at indoor sporting events, concert venues, theatres and cinemas, bingo halls and other gaming establishments, racing tracks and other similar venues.

However people will be required to remain seated while eating or drinking at the venues. Masks will still be required when not eating or drinking.

The province also said Thursday that it will take a “phased approach” to resuming some health services that were paused when hospitals were ordered to ramp down non-urgent procedures.

The initial phase will allow a number of paused activities to resume as early as Jan. 31, including pediatrics, diagnostic services, cancer screening, some ambulatory clinics, private hospitals and independent health facilities.

“This approach is in line with our cautious and gradual approach to easing public health measures, while recognizing the ongoing pressures our hospitals are facing,” the province said. “Careful resumption of this activity, in these targeted areas, is least likely to adversely impact inpatient capacity readiness or health human resources in hospitals.”

The Ministry of Health noted that this does not mean all hospitals will immediately resume the surgical and procedural activities that were paused.

The ministry said hospitals will need to “meet certain criteria and will make decisions based on local context and conditions.”

Further details are expected to be provided in the coming days.

As of Monday, social gathering limits will also increase to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

More to come…