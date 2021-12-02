Ontario is set to announce its plan on expanding it’s COVID-19 booster shot eligibility on Thursday afternoon.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is set to provide an update on third doses for an expanded number of Ontarians at 2 p.m.

Last month, the provincial government updated its rollout plan for administering booster shots.

As of Nov. 6, third dose appointments opened up on the provincial booking site to individuals aged 70 and older, health-care workers, people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine or other viral vector vaccines, select immunocompromised individuals and all Indigenous Peoples in the province.

An individual must have received their second dose six months prior to receiving their third shot.

The government said booster shots for the general public would gradually be available based on age and risk factors, starting sometime in early 2022.

Moore’s announcement today comes after the emergence of the new omicron variant that was first discovered in South Africa last week.

In response to the new variant, which raises concern due to its high number of mutations, the federal government implemented travel restrictions against travellers from select countries in southern Africa.

Ottawa also re-imposed its COVID-19 testing requirement for all air travellers entering Canada, except those coming from the United States, which is set to come into effect “over the next few days.”