Ontario will move to the next step in its reopening plan on June 30, allowing most personal care services to reopen while also permitting larger outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people and smaller indoor gatherings of up to five people.

The province wasn’t actually supposed to enter step 2 in its reopening plan until at least July 2 but in recent days Premier Doug Ford had hinted that his government would consider an earlier reopening based on rapidly improving public health indicators and steadily declining case counts.

The announcement means that a long list of outdoor activities will be able to resume in time for Canada Day, including overnight camps for children and outdoor sports without contact.

It also means that outdoor amusement parks and water parks can reopen and bars and restaurants can begin accommodating tables of six on their patios. Previously they were only permitted to seat up to four people at a time, unless they were all members of the same household.

“Due to a continued improvement in key indicators, Ontario is ready to enter Step Two of our roadmap, allowing us to safely and gradually ease public health measures while continuing to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a press release. “Thank you to the Ontarians who rolled up their sleeves to help us reach this exciting milestone. Every dose administered brings us one step closer to the things we’ve missed, so please sign up to receive the vaccine when it’s your turn.”