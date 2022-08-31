Ontario is expanding COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to children aged five and up starting on Thursday, ahead of students returning back to school next week.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore announced on Wednesday that booster appointments will be opened for children between five and 11 years old as of 8 a.m. on Sept. 1.

“We encourage parents to make arrangements to get this booster for your kids in this age group, especially those children with underlying medical conditions that may place them at higher risk,” Moore said during a news conference.

Eligible children can receive their third dose, also known as a first booster shot, at a recommended interval of at least six months following their most recent dose.

Parents and caregivers can book the appointments through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A second booster shot is currently available for youth aged 12 to 17, and can be administered at an interval of six months since their first booster.

As of late July, children under five years old were able to receive their first vaccine dose after Health Canada approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers.

As for older residents, the Ontario government expanded fourth-dose eligibility to all adults in July as well.

Individuals aged 18 and over are eligible for their second booster dose at a recommended interval of five months since their first booster dose.

The province has confirmed that a new bivalent vaccine is expected to be released to residents in late fall and will target the Omicron variant specifically. Moore said that those who are at low-risk for severe outcomes can wait until that vaccine becomes available, however he cautioned that protection from vaccination declines with time and that people should make a decision about whether to wait based on how far back they got their last dose and their specific health circumstances.

Moore also announced updated isolation guidelines for managing COVID-19 this fall, including the removal of the mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

Now individuals who feel sick should isolate while symptomatic and can return to work or school 24 hours after their symptoms end, and they should wear masks for about 10 days when in public.

VOLUNTARY MASK USE IN SCHOOL

Moore reiterated that an influx of infections across the province is expected this fall as more people congregate indoors, despite signs that the current seventh wave of the pandemic has plateaued.

He said the best way Ontarians can protect themselves this fall is to wear a mask when necessary, stay up to date with vaccinations and stay home when feeling sick.

However, masks are no longer mandatory in most settings across the province after mask mandates were lifted on March 21, 2022, a year and a half after they were implemented.

The Ministry of Education confirmed students will not be required to wear masks in the upcoming school year, and masks will be voluntary and available to students upon request.

“We are strongly encouraging school boards and schools to promote a respectful and inclusive environment for students and staff who choose to wear a mask or not at school. We're also asking students and visitors to continue to self screen every day using the school and childcare screening tool available online,” Moore said.

This fall semester will be the first full term since the onset of the pandemic where Ontario students will not be required to wear masks.

Although they are no longer mandatory, Moore recommends wearing masks indoors, especially for high-risk individuals.

“We know masks are a proven tool to help limit the spread of respiratory illness in the community. I especially want individuals who are at high risk today of severe outcomes to this virus to continue to wear masks as they move indoors,” he said.

Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch echoed the same sentiment when speaking to CP24 on Tuesday and said masks will help minimize one’s risk of contracting the illness.

“You can lower your risk of getting COVID and other respiratory infections by putting on a mask in an indoor setting. And that's not just for school, that's any other indoor setting. That's just where we know the vast majority of COVID and other respiratory illnesses are transmitted and you can lower your risk,” he said.

Bogoch added that improved ventilation in indoor settings and vaccinations will help to reduce one’s risk of getting sick.