Ontario will introduce new housing legislation on Thursday afternoon that officials say will outline the “latest steps” the government is taking to reach its goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2031.

The legislation will be tabled around 1 p.m. and Housing Minister Steve Clark will speak at a news conference about half an hour later.

The news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com.

Part of the legislation will include changes meant to protect renters from so-called reconvictions. If passed, landlords will be required to give tenants a 60-day grace period to move back in once renovations are complete at the same rent they were paying before.

If a landlord doesn’t allow the tenant to move back in at the same rate, the tenant would have two years after moving out or six months after the renovations are completed to apply to the Landlord and Tenant Board.

About $6.5 million will be invested in 40 adjudicated, as well as give additional staff, to improve services and decision timeframes at the landlord and Tenant Board.

As part of the legislation, the government is also proposing to double fines for offences under the Residential Tenancies Act to $100,000 for individuals and $500,000 for corporations.

Renters will also gain new rights to install air conditioning, the government said.

The legislation comes just months after Ontario passed a sweeping housing bill that overrode some municipal zoning laws and eliminated some development fees. In it, the government set housing goals for 29 large cities.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario has previously said these changes could leave communities short about $5 billion.

Clark has said the government would ensure cities remain “whole” throughout the process; however this pledge is contingent on the results of audits to determine if there are other ways to pay for the funding gaps.