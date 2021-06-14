Ontario will lift provincial border restrictions on June 16, allowing people to once again travel freely into the province from Manitoba and Quebec.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, people will be able to enter Ontario through interprovincial land and water borders without the trip needing to be considered essential.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said on Monday that Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams approved lifting the restrictions.

In April, Ontario authorities set up checkpoints at interprovincial borders to restrict land travel between Quebec and Manitoba to essential travel only.

Before Wednesday, travellers entering Ontario for purposes other than work, medical care, transportation of goods and exercising Indigenous treaty rights will be turned back at the border.

There were never any restrictions on travelling into Ontario from other provinces by air.

There is also no quarantine period for people entering Ontario from other provinces.