Ontario’s COVID-19 science table is set to release new modelling today as the government is considering additional measures, including a curfew, to curb soaring infections and hospitalizations, sources say.

CP24 and CTV News Toronto have learned the projections warn that daily case counts could be between 12,000 and 18,000 by the end of May.

Sources also say that the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units could surpass 1,600, and possibly reach as high as 1,800, by then as well.

That staggering rise in ICU patients would equate to about three-quarters of the roughly 2,300 ICU beds that are available in Ontario hospitals, resulting in little capacity to treat other patients in need of critical care.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet met on Thursday to review the modelling and a number of new restrictions are believed to be under consideration, according to the sources.

Ford, along with other members of his government, are expected to make an announcement this afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who sits on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination task force, spoked to CP24 Friday morning and reiterated the crisis hospitals are facing.

“Your health-care system is stretched beyond capacity. We’re not about to be stretched beyond capacity, we are stretched beyond capacity. We are providing less care so we can deal with an influx of patients with COVID-19 and we’re asking for outside help in terms of healthcare providers to staff the hospital,” he said.

When the last modelling was released two weeks ago, modellers said that ICU occupancy was slated to hit nearly 800 daily by the end of April even with the stay-at-home order in place and continued immunizations.

The government implemented a month-long stay-at-home order last Thursday in an effort to drive down climbing cases, driven by highly-contagious variants of concern.

Yesterday, Ontario marked a single-day high of 4,736 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more virus-related deaths, as the province battles a third wave of the pandemic.

There were 1,932 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals in the past 24 hours, and a record 659 of those were in ICUs, according to the Ministry of Health.

One of Ontario’s top doctors called the situation “dire” yesterday and said daily cases will remain high “for the next while.”

“Unfortunately, our situation is dire,” Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. "I really wish that I had better news to give you today. These data are alarming and should be of tremendous concern for everyone.”

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and Dr. Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, co-chair of the province’s COVID-19 science table, will announce the latest modelling at 1 p.m., which will be streamed live on CP24.com.