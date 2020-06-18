

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





DriveTest centres across the province will reopen on Monday with limited services, the Ministry of Transportation announced on Thursday.

The centres were closed in March in response to COVID-19.

"As Ontario continues to gradually and safely reopen, reopening DriveTest centres will help get more people back to every day life," Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said in a statement.

"By resuming driver testing in a phased, staggered approach, important health and safety measures, such as physical distancing and extensive cleaning, can be maintained."

During the first phase of reopening, the ministry said DriveTest centres will offer G1 and M1 knowledge tests, driver's license exchanges and commercial driver's licence applications and upgrades.

To reduce crowding and ensure public health measures are followed, the ministry said centres will begin serving customers based on when they were born.

For those with birthdays between January and June, they will be allowed to visit a DriveTest centre in the first week of reopening. People born between July and December will have access to DriveTest centres the following week.

The ministry said access to centres will alternate weekly until full services are restored, which is expected to be in September.

Commercial road tests will also be available by appointment at 28 locations across Ontario.

"We have extended the validity of all driver's licences, so we would ask that everyone hold off on visiting a DriveTest centre unless the need for a driver's licence is urgent. I can assure you that no one will lose their licence as a result of COVID-19," Mulroney said.

The ministry said it is taking other steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, which includes asking customers to wear face coverings inside centres and during road tests, sanitize their hands when they enter the centres and undergo temperature checks before road tests.

All DriveTest staff will wear personal protective equipment, as well, driver examiners will be equipped with face shields, sanitizers, and seat covers when conducting road tests.

The ministry said part-time Travel Point locations will have gradual reopening.