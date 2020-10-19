The Ontario government has announced its plans to digitize a number of government services as part of its “people-focused” action plan.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon. He said that while the work had already begun as soon as he took office in 2018, it was accelerated in the face of COVID-19.

“Whether you’re getting married or renewing your driver’s licence or health card or filing paperwork for your business: We want to make services more accessible, more reliable and more convenient for you,” Ford said.

“From banking to groceries, businesses have adapted their operations to meet their customer’s needs online and government must do the same.”

The plan, dubbed “Ontario Onwards: Ontario's COVID-19 Action Plan for a People-Focused Government,” includes 30 different projects aimed at improving the way people and businesses interact with government.

One such project teased by the government Monday includes the development of a “digital wallet,” which could hold resident’s driver’s licences and birth certificates.

“This new technology would allow you to securely access new services online where previously, you may have needed to go in-person to prove your identity,” Ford said.

More to come.