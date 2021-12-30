Ontario is updating its COVID-19 testing requirements and cutting the isolation period from 10 to five days for fully vaccinated residents and children while also limiting publicly-funded PCR tests to high-risk individuals.

On Thursday, Ontario’s top doctor announced an update to the province’s testing and isolation guidance.

Beginning on Friday, polymerase chain reaction tests offered by the province will only be available for high-risk individuals who are symptomatic and/or at risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.

PCR tests will also be given to those who need to confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis to begin treatment, workers and residents in the highest-risk settings and vulnerable populations.

Members of the general public who are experiencing mild symptoms are being asked not to seek testing.

“Focusing our testing and case and contact management on high-risk settings will help limit transmission, maintain critical workforces, and ensure timely access toPCR testing where it is needed the most. Anyone who is sick should protect their community by staying home,” Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said in a statement on Thursday.

Moore added that most people with a positive result from a rapid antigen test will no longer be required to get a confirmatory PCR test.

It has been nearly impossible to book timely PCR tests lately with many testing locations reportedly offering appointments in early January at the earliest.

On Thursday, the province logged 10,807 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally ever reported in the pandemic.

However, Public Health Ontario says the case count is an underestimate due to the backlog of tests and should be “interpreted with caution.”

The province also announced today that it will be changing its required isolation period based on evidence that the virus is the most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

Fully vaccinated individuals and children under 12 years old only have to isolate for five days instead of 10 following the onset of symptoms. Their household contacts are also required to be isolated.

The change follows new guidance released this week by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention in the U.S.

Infected Ontarians can end their isolation after five days if their symptoms are improved for at least 24 hours, the government says.

Non-household contacts are required to self-monitor for 10 days.

Unvaccinated individuals, however, will have to stick with the 10-day isolation period.

The province is also reducing the isolation period for workers in high-risk settings to accommodate worker shortages.

“While individuals who work or live in high-risk health care settings are recommended to return to work after 10 days from their last exposure or symptom onset or from their date of diagnosis, to ensure sufficient staffing levels workers will have the opportunity to return to work after isolating for seven days with negative PCR or rapid antigen test results, which will be provided by the province through the health care setting,” government officials said in a news release.

More to come.