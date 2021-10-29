Ontarians using Apple mobile devices can now add their proof-of-vaccination QR code to their Apple Wallet, the government says.

The feature is now available for people using Apple's newest operating system for iPhones, iOS 15.1, which launched this week.

QR codes can now be stored in either your Apple Wallet or the Apple Health app, the government says.

Here's how to do it:

Opened your enhanced certificate with QR code on a computer desktop or by printing it out

Open the iPhone camera

Point the camera at the QR code

Once the QR code is in focus and centred on the phone screen, the phone will scan it automatically

Once the phone scans the code, users will be prompted to save it to apple Wallet and Apple Health

The government says individuals who already have their vaccine certificate in Apple Health can also add it directly to Apple Wallet.

After updating your device to the newest operating system and launching the Apple Health app, a new message at the top should read, "There is a COVID-19 vaccination in your immunization records. You can add it to Wallet for easy reference."

Under that message, users should click, "Add to Wallet."

The next screen should shows a summary of the vaccination record to review before it is added to your Apple Wallet.

The final screen shows confirmation that the vaccination card has been added to your Apple Wallet.

According to the government, Google Pay, the wallet app used on Android devices, is not compatible with the enhanced vaccine certificate. They did not say if this feature would be added in the near future.

Android users are being told to save their vaccine certificate to their device using a file management or cloud storage app such as Google Drive, OneDrive or Dropbox.

According to the government, more than six million Ontarians have downloaded their QR code to proof their vaccination status.

Businesses must continue to accept both electronic and paper versions of the enhanced vaccine certificate with official QR code.

