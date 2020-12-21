An Ontario-wide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 will now take effect on Boxing Day rather than Christmas Eve, multiple sources confirm to CP24 and CTV News Toronto.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to announce the details of the lockdown.

Sources tell CP24 and CTV News Toronto that it will go into effect on Dec. 26 and last for a period of 28 days in southern and eastern Ontario and 14 days in northern Ontario.

As part of the lockdown schools in southern Ontario will switch to remote-only learning for a period of time after the holiday break.

The sources says that elementary schools will be closed until Jan. 11 and secondary schools will be closed until Jan. 25.

The new restrictions comes in the wake of the release of modelling, which warned that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units at Ontario hospitals will exceed 300 within the next 10 days in all scenarios and could hit 1,500 by mid-January under the worst-case scenario.

Speaking with CP24 on Monday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory did not comment on the specifics of the impending announcement but did credit the province for taking action.

He said that he sympathizes with businesses that have been impacted by the various lockdown orders but he stressed that they need to take "a little bit more pain now" to avoid a disastrous situation in the New Year.

Ontario has reported an average of 2,276 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days. That is up 23 per cent from this time last week.

"This is a public health crisis and it is something that imperils the ability of the health-care system to look after people... We've got to protect the health-care system, we've got to protect public health,” Tory said.

It should be noted that Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, and Windsor-Essex are already in the lockdown, or grey zone, of the province's reopening framework and Hamilton joined the four other regions in that category today.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello