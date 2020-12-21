An Ontario-wide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 will now take effect on Boxing Day rather than Christmas Eve and will force even more retailers to suspend in-person shopping.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon following a series of emergency meetings over the weekend.

The order will require that non-essential retail stores in all 34 of Ontario’s public health units switch to curbside pickup only as of 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 26. The list of retailers that are deemed essential has also been narrowed and will no longer include hardware stores and pet stores.

Discount and big box retailers that sell groceries will be permitted to continue offering in-person shopping during the lockdown period but they will face even stricter capacity limits than the ones already in effect in lockdown zones – 25 per cent versus 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, schools in southern Ontario will switch to remote-only learning for a period of time after the holiday break. Elementary schools will be closed until Jan. 11 and secondary schools will be closed until Jan. 25. Childcare centres will remain open for the duration of the lockdown period, however they will be prohibited from serving school-aged children for the period of time in which elementary schools are operating virtually (Jan. 4 to Jan. 8).

Chief Medical Officer of Health. Dr. David Williams has also updated his advice to Ontarians and is now urging anyone returning to the province from elsewhere in Canada during the shutdown period to self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

“This difficult action is without a doubt necessary to save lives and prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed in the coming weeks,” Premier Doug Ford said as he made the announcement at Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon. “Make no mistake thousands of lives are at stake right now. If we fail to take action now the consequences could be catastrophic and as premier it is my duty to act.”

Modelling had warned that ICUs will be overwhelmed

The new restrictions comes in the wake of the release of modelling, which warned that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units at Ontario hospitals will exceed 300 within the next 10 days in all scenarios and could hit 1,500 by mid-January under the worst-case scenario.

Speaking with reporters, Ford described the lockdown as a “temporary, one-time measure” in response to “exceptional circumstances.”

He said that it would remain in effect until at least Jan. 23 for all 27 public health unions located in Southern Ontario but could be lifted two weeks earlier on Jan. 9 for public health units in Northern Ontario.

The premier, however, cautioned that any decision on lifting the lockdown will be based on the data.

“I would rather be door knocking and talk to someone that we helped out in a small business rather than be door knocking and taking to people who lost a loved one because of COVID and because we didn’t act quick enough,” he said. “We are acting, we are being decisive and I will always listen to our health experts.”

Five regions were already under lockdown

Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, Windsor-Essex and Hamilton were already under lockdown orders and an additional nine regions, including Halton and Durham, were in the next most restrictive category (red).

Speaking with reporters, Ford said that there is increasing evidence pointing to the fact that “people are moving from region to region and brining COVID with them.” He said that with additional restrictions being put in place in Quebec, there was also a concern that shoppers might converge on bordering cities like Ottawa.

Ontario has reported an average of 2,276 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days. That is up 23 per cent from this time last week.

“While we have different parts of the province that have low rates at the moment it doesn’t mean they have a whole bunch of immune people in the community,” Williams said during Monday’s press conference. “It can explode at any time with the introduction of super spreaders and other materials so we want to make sure that doesn’t occur.”

The province wide lockdown order will also result in the closure of ski hills, which were previously permitted to operate with restrictions.

A number of industries that were ordered to shut down during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring will be allowed to continue to operate, including construction and film and television production.