The Ford government plans to allow restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent capacity at the end of the month with an official announcement coming tomorrow, multiple sources tell CTV News Toronto.

Ontario returned to a modified version of Step 2 of its reopening plan on Jan. 5, resulting in the suspension of in-person dining at bars and restaurants and the outright closure of a number of other businesses, including gyms.

The restrictions were supposed to be in effect until at least Jan. 26 but lifting them was contingent on public health indicators.

According to multiple sources, the Ford government now plans to allow 50 per cent capacity in restaurants as of Jan. 31 and will gradually lift other public health restrictions throughout the month of February.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello.

More to come…