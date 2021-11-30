Ontario will need to use public health measures to “mitigate influxes” of critically ill patients over the coming months and protect a health-care system that is now struggling with “worsening staffing shortages” and “worker burnout,” a new report prepared by the group of scientists advising the Ford government argues.

The report from Ontario’s Science Table says that while the province has been able to accommodate past patient surges without having to turn to a triage system to ration critical care resources, it likely now “lacks the capacity” to accommodate the sort of uptick in hospitalizations it saw during the third wave of the pandemic this past spring when as many as 940 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units simultaneously.

The scientists say that in addition to a “shortage of critical care nurses and staff” that has worsened through successive waves of the pandemic, hospitals may be less able to achieve “significant reductions in surgical and procedural activity” amid a “growing care-deficit.”

They also say that the “complete absence of influenza transmission” during the 2020-2021 flu season is unlikely to repeat itself this year, lending additional “uncertainty” to the health-care system’s ability to withstand future waves of the pandemic.

“Going forward, it may be more challenging for the critical care system to rapidly increase capacity as it did during the height of Wave 3 due to staffing shortages, healthcare worker burnout, and a desire to preserve non-COVID clinical activity,” the report states. “It is imperative that public health measures that help to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2 as well as other infectious diseases with the potential to burden the healthcare system, including influenza, are in place over the coming months.”

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore told reporters on Monday that he doesn’t anticipate introducing additional health measures at this time, even in the face of increasing concerns about the Omricon variant.

But the report from the science table says that it is “imperative” that public health measures that help to reduce transmission of COVID-19 be put in place for the winter months.

The scientists argue that there is now “growing staffing shortages in critical care units” where nurse vacancy rates exceed nine percent, up from 5.8 per cent prior to the pandemic.

They also say that Ontario hospitals could risk further exacerbating the staffing shortages by turning to some of the same strategies utilized during previous waves, such as giving nurses additional patients – a practice known as “doubling” - and redeploying acute care nurses from other areas of the hospital.

“Burnout has likely contributed to this staffing shortage,” the report notes. “Nurses in particular have been at increased risk for burnout during the pandemic for a variety of reasons, including heighted anxiety about risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 at work, an increase in patient acuity, increasing demands for overtime, reassignment to unfamiliar roles, and sustained exposure to the moral distress associated with caring for patients with COVID-19.”

The 15-page report released by the Science Table on Tuesday comes less than a week after Dr. Chris Simpson, who is the medical vice-president of Ontario Health, expressed confidence about the healthcare system’s ability to withstand future patient surges in an interview with The Canadian Press.

At the time he said that investments in boosting capacity as well as lessons learned about managing surges through patient transfers would allow Ontario hospitals to accommodate 250 or 300 COVID-19 patients in intensive care at one time without having to ramp down elective procedures, up from 150 during previous waves.

However, in its report the science table expressed concern about accommodating the patient volumes witnesses during the third wave of the pandemic when the number of patients on ventilators reached 180 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

“Public health measures are needed in the short term to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2 as well as other infectious diseases, including influenza,” their report notes. “Longer-term policies need to be simultaneously implemented to address the existing critical care staffing crisis. These combined efforts will help ensure that there is critical care capacity for all patients who require it, and reduce the burden on an already strained workforce.”

With files from The Canadian Press.