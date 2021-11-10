The Ford government has put its plans to lift the capacity limits in a number of high-risk settings on hold amid a recent rise in COVID-19 case counts.

The capacity limits that apply to food or drink establishments with dance facilities, including nightclubs and wedding venues, as well as strip clubs and bathhouses were supposed to be lifted on Monday provided that the venues require proof of vaccination.

But in a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon, the Ontario government confirmed that the restrictions will remain in effect for the time being “out of an abundance of caution.”

The pause comes one day after Health Minister Christine Elliott insisted that Ontario would “stay the course” with its plan to lift all remaining public health restrictions by March, despite a increase in transmission that now has counts doubling every 15 days.

Speaking with reporters during a briefing following Wednesday afternoon’s announcement, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said that the government is making a “data driven” decision to exercise caution right now.

Moore, however, said that Ontarians should not fear a return to the provincewide lockdowns that were in effect last winter and spring, even as cases counts continue to rise.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average of new cases has risen more than 32 per cent over the last week and now stands at 502.

“Some people will look at the cup and say it is half empty but I am saying it is half full,” Moore said. “At a provincial level I honestly don’t see us stepping backwards. It has always been my advice to government that if we have to we will pause but we won’t take steps backwards. So I want Ontarians to hear my commitment that we will keep our schools open, our colleges and universities open and that we won’t take a step backwards. We may have to at a regional level. But I do believe at a provincial level we are going to stay where we are and this battle against this fast and furious foe will be fought at a regional level.”

Ontario’s plan to gradually lift all remaining public health restrictions currently calls for the vaccine requirements in certain low-risk settings, like bars and restaurants, to be lifted starting on Jan. 15.

Moore would not say whether the decision to pause the lifting of capacity limits in some high-risk settings would affect that timeline, only saying that he would advise the government using the “best data and analysis of the risk for Ontarians” at that time.

In the meantime, he said that he expects Ontario will “continue to see a rise in cases” over the coming weeks and months but he said that is his hope that it will “ebb and flow” and not place significant pressure on the health-care system.

“I do believe we are in a good position. Slow and steady has done Ontario well and we must stay the course,” he said.

The current restrictions in place cap the indoor capacity of all nightclubs and bathhouses at 25 per cent or 250 patrons, whichever is less. While there is no set capacity limit for strip clubs, the establishments must limit their number of patrons to ensure a physical distance of at least two metres between all groups.

Moore says that he will review the decision to pause the lifting of capacity limits for the high-risk settings in mid-December.