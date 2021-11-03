Premier Doug Ford says that his government will not make vaccination mandatory for hospital workers amid concerns about staffing shortages in the sector.

Ford made the announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, effectively going against the advice of a number of experts, including members of the province’s own science table who had touted the mandate as an “evidence-based policy that protects Ontarians.”

“This is a complex issue. But when the impact of the potential departure of tens of thousands of health-care workers is weighed against the small number of outbreaks that are currently active in Ontario’s hospitals, I am not prepared to jeopardize the delivery of care to millions of Ontarians,” Ford said in the statement. “Having looked at the evidence, our government has decided to maintain its flexible approach by leaving human resourcing decisions up to individual hospitals.”

The Ontario Hospital Association, along with all three opposition parties at Queen’s Park, have been calling on the Ford government to implement a mandatory vaccination policy for hospital workers since July.

The premier, however, has resisted taking the step despite doing so for the long-term care sector.

In recent weeks he has often cited the experience of Quebec, where a vaccine mandate was abruptly reworked on Wednesday so that it would only apply to new employees due to concerns about the cancellation of some surgeries.

“The reality is that because of high vaccination rates among hospital workers and robust infection prevention and control (IPAC) measures, including frequent testing of any hospital worker who isn’t vaccinated, only six out of Ontario’s 141 hospital systems, or less than five per cent, currently have an active COVID-19 outbreak,” Ford said in his statement. “Once identified, hospitals have protocols in place to effectively manage any outbreak to ensure that it is quickly contained, resolved, and has little if any impact on patient care.”

Ford had written hospital CEOs for input

Wednesday’s announcement comes two weeks after Ford wrote dozens of stakeholders, including every hospital CEO in Ontario, to solicit their input on the policy and ask them a number of pointed questions about the impact that potential staffing shortages could have on their operations.

Last week Health Minister Christine Elliott indicated that a decision was imminent but her office later retracted that statement as Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca accused the Ford government of failing to take decisive action and partaking in a “dithering dance” on vaccine mandates.

Ontario's current policy allows unvaccinated health-care workers to continue to attend work so long as they participate in a rapid testing program for COVID-19.

Some individual hospitals have implemented more stringent policies, though.

Last month the Hospital for Sick Children announced that it was putting 147 employees on unpaid leave for not complying with their vaccine mandate. The University Health Network also indicated that it planned to terminate about one per cent of its workforce for failing to comply with a similar policy.