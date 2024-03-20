An operational issue west of Toronto’s Union Station is currently causing GO train delays Wednesday evening.

In an update on the GO Transit website, the agency said an ongoing issue is causing trips to be delayed, instructing commuters to expect track changes and modifications to their trips this evening.

"Please remain in the concourse until the designated platform for your trip is posted," GO Transit said online.

GO Transit did not detail what the issue is or how long it will be resolved but said that it is “working on a fast resolution.”

At the time of publication, Lakeshore West is experiencing six delays, Milton five, Kitchener and Barrie lines four delays, and the Stouffville and Richmond Hill lines one as a result of the operational issue.

In posts shared to X, formerly Twitter, commuters can be seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder waiting on train platforms at the downtown Toronto station.