Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a body was found along a highway in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Wednesday afternoon.

OPP said the remains were discovered on the side of Highway 400 northbound between 5th Line and Highway 88.

Images from Chopper 24 show police tape surrounding a ditch where the body is seen covered with a white tarp.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown, and no other details have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dashcam footage from the past 72 hours, to contact them at 905-841-5777.