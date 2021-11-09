A person involved in a collision on Highway 401 near Guelph early this morning was struck and killed after getting out of their vehicle to assess the damage, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes of the highway near Highway 6 in Puslinch at around 4 a.m.

"The original collision between two vehicles resulted in one of the occupants from one of those vehicles exiting to assess the damage and speak to the other driver," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Twitter.

"The person who got out of their vehicle was then struck by a third vehicle. That person was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police have not released the name, age, or gender of the victim.

All lanes of the highway reopened shortly before 9 a.m.