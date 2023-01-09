Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a toddler in Gravenhurst.

Police say that officers with the Bracebridge OPP detachment, along with paramedics, responded to a call for a two-year-old child with significant injuries at around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 5.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later transported to another hospital in Toronto.

However, police say that they ultimately succumbed to their injuries on Jan. 7.

A cause of death has not been provided.

“There is no threat to public safety. The investigation is complex and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The police investigation is being led by the OPP’s Muskoka Crime Unit, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact investigators.