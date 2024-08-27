

The Canadian Press





Quebec's provincial police agency has issued an Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old boy.

The alert issued this morning around 4 a.m. ET says Shi Gao Getty went missing from Brossard, a community in the Greater Montreal Area.

It's believed the boy is travelling in a white 2024 Tesla 3 with an Ontario license plate number GVMK 536.

The alert says the main suspect is 65-year-old Yang Ruixue, who is also a resident of Brossard.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

An Amber Alert is set in motion when a child has been reported abducted and is believed to be in danger.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.