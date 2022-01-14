The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a provincial police officer in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in southwestern Ontario in the summer of 2021.

The SIU announced Friday that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Sean O’Rourke is facing one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal negligence causing death in the July 7, 2021, fatal shooting in Chatham-Kent.

The police watchdog said officers with Chatham-Kent OPP were initially called around 4:30 a.m. for a theft at a local gasoline station.

Officers later spotted the vehicle involved in the theft travelling west on Highway 401 and pursued it, the SIU said.

At some point, the vehicle crashed into a ditch dividing the highway and one officer approached it.

The SIU said an interaction occurred, resulting in the officer shooting the driver.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the news release issued Friday, the SIU said Director Joseph Martino found reasonable grounds to believe that O’Rourke committed criminal offences following the investigation into the incident.

The constable was arrested Friday and was released on an undertaking with conditions, the SIU said.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation."

O’Rourke is scheduled to appear in a Chatham court next month.

The SIU is called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.