An Ontario Provincial Police officer in Kenora has been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration and breach of trust.

The OPP says its Criminal Investigation Branch opened an investigation in Nov. 2021 after “allegations were made in Oct. 2021 regarding inappropriate behaviour by an off-duty police officer in relation to an adult person.”

Fifty-year-old constable James Clark, of Kenora, was subsequently charged.

Clark has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Kenora court at a later date.

No further details regarding the investigation have been released, however the OPP say Clark is a long-time member of the police force.

“The officer has been a member of the OPP for 20 years and had been assigned to court services-related duties from the Kenora Detachment since 2015. He is currently on leave,” the OPP said in a release.