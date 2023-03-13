An Ontario Provincial Police officer is now facing charges in connection with an on-duty shooting in Orillia this past summer.

The Special Investigations Unit has previously said that an OPP officer observed a “suspected impaired driver” in the vicinity of West Street at around 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 20 and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

However, the motorist fled the scene. It then collided with a light standard and two other vehicles in a parking lot outside a retirement residence on Sundial Drive.

The SIU has said that as officers attempted to arrest the two male occupants of the vehicle following the collision “a struggle ensured.” The Special Investigations Unit says that an officer then shot an 18-year-old man, causing him to sustain serious injuries.

The SIU invoked its mandate a short time later and began an investigation into the incident.

On Monday, the SIU announced that Const. Michael Walli has been charged with four offences as a result of the investigation, including assault causing bodily harm and careless use of a firearm.

Walli is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on March 28.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” a press release issued by the SIU states.