Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for various Highway Traffic Act infractions and mischief incidents that happened over the weekend in Wasaga Beach, including the vandalism of two police vehicles.

In a video posted late Sunday afternoon on social media, Const. Martin Hachey said that multiple suspects allegedly damaged and smashed the windows of two occupied OPP vehicles earlier that morning, one of which had a police dog inside, near Beck and Main streets.

“Thankfully the officers and dog were unharmed,” he said, adding numerous investigations are also underway to identify suspects wanted in a number of other incidents that occurred in the town in the overnight hours of August 27 and 28.

They include property damage at the Canadian Tire store on 45th Street and the Walmart Supercentre on Stonebridge Blvd. Hachey said police are also investigating a break and enter at that Walmart location.

“The safety of our community and our officers is our number one priority and safety of both was jeopardized. We want to make it clear that this behavior will not be tolerated,” he said.

“You will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

#HurWOPP investigating numerous incidents in #WasagaBeach last night, including HTA infractions, property damage, mischief and damage to OPP vehicles. These acts will not be tolerated. Those responsible will be held accountable. Have info? Call 1-888-310-1122 or @CrimeSDM ^mjh/gp pic.twitter.com/NMFdqLG7KQ — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 28, 2022

Over the weekend, an unsanctioned car rally was held in Wasaga Beach, though it is unclear at this point whether that event might be related to the vandalism.

The Town of Wasaga Beach did not issue a special events permit for the H20i car rally and was not advised that it was taking place, Michael Gennings, the town’s communications officer, told CTV News.

"This is an unauthorized event. The town was given no formal notice. In recent weeks there has been chatter on social media about the event," he said.

Last year's event, which was held Sept. 24 to 26, resulted in 488 calls to the local OPP detachment.

"During that time, officers responded to 11 motor vehicle collisions in the area. A total of 399 charges were laid. Seventy vehicles were towed, 33 (were deemed) unfit vehicles, and 22 for (charges of) stunt driving," Const. Elizabeth Newton said in a video posted on social media.

-with files from CTV News Barrie