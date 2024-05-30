Shake Shack will open its first flagship location in Toronto in two weeks, the fast-food restaurant announced on Thursday.

The restaurant, located on the northeast corner of Yonge-Dundas Square, will welcome customers on June 13 at 11 a.m.

Shake Shack also unveiled its Canadian-exclusive menu items. The “Maple Salted Pretzel Shake” is a vanilla frozen custard blended with pretzels and maple syrup topped with whipped cream and crushed pretzels. The “I Heart Butter Tart Concrete” is a vanilla custard mixed with Brodflour butter tarts and flaky salt.

Another exclusive menu item is the “More S’mores Concrete,” a chocolate and vanilla custard blended with toasted marshmallow sauce, fudge sauce, graham crumb and chopped chocolate pieces topped with graham cracker dipper.

Shake Shack will also offer the “Shack Attack Concrete,” a chocolate frozen custard blended with brownies, fudge sauce, chocolate chunks and cocoa nibs from Chocosol.

The four items are in addition to its signature burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and hand-spun milkshakes.

“Shake Shack collaborated with a variety of local partners to embrace the flavors and ingredients that Canadians know and love,” the restaurant said in a news release. “These items include custard and concretes that are blended at high speed with various toppings and incorporated into several dessert items.”

It added that the menu will also feature regional beer and wine as well as special treats for pets.