

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A resident of a long-term care home in Oshawa dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak has died of the disease, and at least another 16 people inside have contracted it.

Last week, Hillsdale Terraces, in the Ritson Road North and Rossland Road east area, reported that four of its residents across two wards -two women, ages 92 and 80, and two men, ages 71 and 68 - tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson with the Ontario Ministry of Health confirmed that a resident of the home, a man in his 90s, recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed to Lakeridge Health in Oshawa for treatment.

He passed away on Monday.

“We extend our sincere condolences to this man’s family and our thoughts are with them during this very sad time,” said Dr. Robert Kyle, Durham Region Medical Officer of Health. “It is truly unfortunate that this man’s tragic passing underscores the need for us to work together as a community to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a Durham Region Public Health spokesperson said that 16 other residents of the home have tested positive for the virus and results for four others are pending.

All 20 of those people are under isolation, and they are spread across three different wards of the facility.

Hillsdale Terraces has 200 individual residential units.

There are at least five retirement or long-term care residences in the province that have reported at least one case of COVID-19, including a veterans care facility on the campus of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, a nursing home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., a nursing home in Markham and a nursing home in Scarborough.