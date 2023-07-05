A lottery winner in Ontario opted for a lump sum prize over $25,000 a year for life.

Oshawa resident Rolf Balentin, 56, told OLG he typically plays Lotto 6/49, but chose to go with a Daily Grand draw on June 15 instead. Balentin matched all five main numbers to win a second prize of $25,000 a year for life, but chose the $500,000 prize up front.

Balentin says he has won the lottery in the past, but this prize is his largest win so far.

His parents were dropping him off at home when he learned he won through the OLG app.

“It was crazy,” Balentin said.

When he showed the winning ticket to his parents on the phone, Balentin said they were “just as surprised” as he was.

Balentin says with his prize money, he will manage his finances, tackle some home renovations and return to school to become a physiotherapist.

“This win came at just the right time,” he said.

The winning ticket was bought from Circle K on Park Road in Oshawa.

Late last month, on June 28, a life-changing $70-million Lotto Max prize expired after going unclaimed for one year.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti told CTV News Toronto it was the biggest unclaimed ticket in Canadian history. There wer 1,800 people who tried to claim the prize, but nobody was the rightful owner.