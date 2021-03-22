Five people are in hospital and four others are unaccounted for after flames tore through a span of row houses in a residential area of Oshawa on Monday morning.

Sometime after 1 a.m., Oshawa Fire Services say they were called to homes on Olive Avenue, between Simcoe and Ritson roads, for a report of a fire.

They arrived to find a row house engulfed in flames

Fire crews pulled five people from the home and all were taken to hospital.

Oshawa Fire Services told CP24 that three of the five people were in serious condition, including a ten-year-old child.

Fire Chief Derrick Clark said later that four people were in hospital receiving treatment for injuries that ranged from smoke inhalattion to burns and cuts.

An additional four people who emergency crews believe were in the home at the time the fire started have still not been found.

As of 5 a.m., fire crews were still dousing hot spots with water and said they had not yet been able to enter the home to conduct a search.

Clark said a total of seven properties were impacted by the fire, and eight residents of the street have been given temporary lodging in a nearby hotel.

Olive Avenue remains closed between Simcoe and Ritson roads to allow fire crews room to manoeuver.