Ottawa appoints special representative to combat Islamophobia
National Council of Canadian Muslims communications director Amira Elghawaby listens to a reporter's question as leaders of national and Quebec organizations joined the NCCM to call on governments to counter Islamophobia, racism and discrimination, on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 in Ottawa. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of Elghawaby as Canada’s first special representative to combat Islamophobia.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 26, 2023 2:34PM EST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of Canada’s first special representative to combat Islamophobia.
Amira Elghawaby, a journalist and human rights advocate, will serve as an advisor and expert as the federal government works to fight religious intolerance and systemic racism.
In a news release today, Trudeau says he is looking forward to working with Elghawaby, and calls her appointment an “important step” to combat Islamophobia and build a country where everyone is respected.
Speaking at an event to mark her appointment, Elghawaby says she is deeply honoured and humbled to serve the Muslim community in the new role.
She says the position was created to address a “painful, even deadly reality of Islamophobia in this country” and that despite the ideal of multiculturalism, Islamophobia, antisemitism, anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism continue to be present in Canadian society.
Ahmed Hussen, the federal Diversity and Inclusion minister, says the special representative will be supported by staff.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2023.