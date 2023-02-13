Several houses under construction in east Ottawa have been destroyed and/or heavily damaged in a large explosion.

The blast, which happened shortly after 6:15 a.m. Monday in the suburb or Orleans, near Tenth Line Road and Shallow Pond Place, was caused by a gas leak.

The leak has not been capped, Ottawa Fire Services advised in a tweet posted shortly after 7 a.m., adding people should avoid the area.

We are on scene in Orleans for a gas leak that caused an explosion & has taken out multiple houses under construction in the areas of Tenth Line & Shallow Pond Pl. Gas in still leaking at this time. #OttNews



⛔️ Please avoid the area ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/EWIm5oxao7 — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) February 13, 2023

Ottawa Fire said firefighters used chainsaws to cut through a “large amount of debris” and rescued one person from the wreckage. He has been taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Paramedics told The Canadian Press that they treated eight people for non-life-threatening injuries.

OC Transpo busses are being brought in to shelter those displaced from their homes.

Affected residents are being advised to go to 2370 Tenth Line Rd. or the area of Tenth Line and Sweetvalley Drive for assistance.

Motorists should note that several roads in that are closed, notably Tenth Line Road between Wall Road and Decoeur Drive.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Ottawa

More to come. This is a developing story.