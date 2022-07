The Canadian Press





ARNPRIOR, Ont. - Ottawa Fire Services has confirmed a firefighter has died while skydiving at the Arnprior airport.

OPP say officers from the Renfrew detachment responded to a skydiving accident at the airport west of Ottawa around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 45-year-old from Fitzroy Harbour, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire Chief Paul Hutt identified the victim as Jeffrey Dean, a husband and father of two children.

It is with great sadness that I announce we've lost one of our own today. Firefighter Jeffrey Dean, Station 12-C, was a beloved member of the Ottawa Fire Services. I would like to send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and his fire family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/1YWv2u7sQR — Chief Hutt (@ChiefHutt) July 27, 2022

Hutt says Dean joined the fire service as a volunteer firefighter in 2010 before moving to full-time in 2012.

Police say they are investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2022.