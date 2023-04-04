

The Canadian Press





A community-based group that has been looking into the effect the weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protests had on Ottawa residents is releasing its findings today.

The Ottawa People's Commission says it will make 25 recommendations to rebuild community trust.

The volunteer commission released the first part of its report in January after hearing from 200 residents, many of whom said they experienced harassment, violence and assault during the protests.

The group called the "Freedom Convoy" a colossal violation of residents' rights, saying that many people felt like prisoners in their own homes.

Thousands of protesters took over several blocks of the city's downtown last winter, blockading roads with big-rig trucks and honking their horns all hours of the day and night.

The commissioners say people's faith in public officials and police dwindled during the protest and many people felt abandoned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.