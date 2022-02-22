

Mia Rabson And Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government on Parliament Hill, has been denied bail.

An Ontario court judge issued the decision in Ottawa this morning, saying she believed there was a substantial likelihood Lich would reoffend if released.

A separate bail hearing is scheduled this morning for fellow protest organizer Patrick King.

Lich was arrested last Thursday and charged with counselling to commit mischief and promised during a bail hearing on Saturday to give up her advocacy of the protest and return to Alberta.

Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois reserved her bail decision on Lich until today.

King, 44, was arrested on Friday and faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

Lich's bail decision came the day after the House of Commons voted to support the government's use of measures under the Emergencies Act.

The Liberal government gained the support of New Democrats to get the measures approved.

The Senate is scheduled to start its own debate today on the measures.

Ottawa police said in a statement Monday that officers have made 196 arrests, with 110 facing a variety of charges.

Ottawa police also said 115 vehicles connected to the protest have been towed.