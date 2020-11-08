An outbreak has been declared at an Oakville elementary school on Saturday following two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Halton Public Health confirmed the outbreak at St. Gregory The Great, located in the area of Sixth Line and Dundas Street West, on its website.

Two other schools in the region are also dealing with an outbreak – St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School in Oakville and St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Burlington, declared on Nov. 5 and Nov. 3, respectively.

Both schools are listed by Halton public health as having two confirmed COVID-19 cases each.

According to the province, an outbreak may be declared when two or more cases with an epidemiological link are confirmed within a 14-day period and if at least one case could have been acquired in the school.

All three schools remain open.

“The (Halton Catholic District) Board has assured all of the parents involved that the cases have been isolated and that the rest of the school is safe to continue to operate,” Oakville Mayor Rob Burton told CP24 in an interview on Sunday afternoon.

“And the board operates in close cooperation with the Halton District Health Unit, and medical officer of health is all over keeping our kids safe.”

Halton region reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing its total to 2,578.

While he wants Halton to be doing better with cases, the mayor said the region is doing well compared to other areas in the province.

“If you want to talk about where the cases are, they continue to be in long term care, and the serious ones are among elderly people who are at risk because of associated issues,” Burton said.

A total of six long-term care homes and retirement homes in Halton are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to its public health website.