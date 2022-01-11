There are currently over 3,200 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and a record number of adults with the virus were admitted to intensive care units in the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 3,220 people are in Ontario hospitals with the virus, up from 2,467 yesterday.

Of those in hospital, at least 465 are in intensive care units, according to data from Critical Care Services Ontario provided by the Ontario Health Association (OHA).

A record 80 adults were admitted to the ICU yesterday, marking a record for daily ICU admissions since the pandemic began over two years ago, according to the OHA.

Jan. 11 - CCSO is reporting 465 adult patients w/ COVID related critical illness (CRCI) in ICUs. 249 CRCI patients were ventilated. There were 80 new adult admissions, which is the highest # of admits in all waves. The 7-day rolling avg. of CRCI patients in ICU is 370. #onhealth pic.twitter.com/lEZfawWuj8 — Ont. Hospital Assoc. (@OntHospitalAssn) January 11, 2022

As of yesterday, over 53 per cent of all hospital patients in Ontario tested positive for COVID-19, while 46 per cent of patients were in hospital for non-COVID-19 related reasons. Meanwhile, over 82 per cent of ICU patients tested positive for the virus, while 17 per cent were in the ICU for other reasons.

Another 21 deaths occured in the past month, raising the death toll to 10,399.

Ontario reported 7,951 new coronavirus cases today, down from 9,076 and 11,352 a week ago. However, case counts are likely an underestimate due to limited testing capacity which is reserved for the highest-risk individuals.

Another 9,893 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

To date, there have been 896,248 lab-confirmed coronavirus infections and 747,289 recoveries since Jan. 2020.

The latest news comes as the government announced yesterday that students would be returning to in-person learning on Monday after pivoting to remote learning last week after the holiday break.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and CEO of Ontario Health Matthew Anderson are set to provide an update on the province’s health system capacity this afternoon.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.