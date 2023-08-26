A man critically injured in a violent assault outside his Owen Sound, Ont. restaurant last week has died, police say.

In an update on Saturday, Owen Sound police said 44-year-old Sharifur Rahman died from the injuries he sustained from the Aug. 17 attack.

According to police, Rahman asked three men to settle their bill as he was about to close the restaurant. However, the men allegedly sparked a “dispute.”

At some point, police said the men assaulted Rahman and his nephew on the sidewalk outside the restaurant.

Rahman sustained serious injuries and was transported to London Health Sciences Hospital in critical condition. His nephew suffered minor injuries.

Police said Rahman died on Aug. 24.

Meanwhile, police continue to look for the male suspects. Security images of two of them were released earlier this week as police appealed to the public for help identifying them.

Two suspects are described as Caucasians in their mid-20s to mid-30s, standing five-foot-10 to six-foot-two with medium builds. One has short dark hair and was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

The other has short brown hair, which is longer on top and had on an orange t-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

The third suspect is described as Caucasian in his later to mid-40s with curly hair and was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Police noted that two of the suspects fled southbound on 2nd Avenue East and headed east on 9th Street East.

Officers are also searching for a suspect vehicle believed to be similar to a grey or blue 2000s model Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.

Anyone who may have observed the suspects or has surveillance video of the area on Aug. 17 between 8 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. to contact investigators at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

- with files from CTV News Barrie