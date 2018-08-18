Paramedics: 2 men injured in downtown stabbing
Two men were injured in a stabbing near Isabella and Yonge streets overnight.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 6:26AM EDT
Two men were rushed to hospital this morning after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.
The incident occurred near Yonge and Isabella streets shortly before 2 a.m.
The victims, who paramedics say are in their 20s, were taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Their injuries are believed to be serious.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.